Approximately 1 in 10 Israeli children experienced lasting COVID-19 symptoms after recovering from their illnesses, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Findings from a phone survey conducted from late May-June 2021 drew from 13,834 parents of kids aged 3-18 who recovered from COVID-19. Results indicated 11.2% of the kids experienced “some symptoms after recovery,” however the figure dropped to 1.8% to 4.6% six months following acute illness, depending on the child’s age.

The Health Ministry-led survey also found that older children were more likely to experience long COVID; 1.8% of kids ages 3-6 saw lasting symptoms whereas 4.6% of those ages 12-18 endured such effects.

What’s more, participants aged 12-18 who experienced a symptomatic course of COVID-19 were more likely to develop long COVID, compared to those who had asymptomatic confirmed COVID-19, at 5.6% versus 3.5%, respectively. The findings didn’t disclose specific symptoms.

“Based on the cumulative findings worldwide, it is evident that the coronavirus has long-term effects not only on the adult population but also among children,” the translated findings read. “The reported long-term morbidity rate means that there are thousands of children in Israel with long-term symptoms.”