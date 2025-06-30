Living near a golf course is linked to Parkinson’s risk in new study as some cite limitations

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If living near a golf course seems scenic and relaxing, it may also be linked to a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a surprising new study that comes with some limitations.

Led by the Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona, along with Mayo Clinic, the study found that the greatest risk was found among those who live within one to three miles of a golf course.

“The strongest effects were in municipal water service areas with a golf course and in regions with vulnerable groundwater based on the bedrock and topography,” lead study author Brittany Krzyzanowski, Ph.D., assistant professor at the Barrow Neurological Institute, told Fox News Digital.

EAR WAX COULD OFFER CLUES OF EARLY PARKINSON’S DISEASE, STUDY SUGGESTS

“These findings suggest that pesticides applied to golf courses may play a role in the incidence of PD [Parkinson’s disease] for nearby residents,” the researchers concluded in the study, which was published in JAMA Network Open.

The case-control study analyzed data from 419 Parkinson’s patients averaging 73 years of age and living near 139 golf courses in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

They then made comparisons to control data from the Rochester Epidemiology Project from 1991 to 2015.

“We had accurate data on golf course locations, and we could accurately determine the source of an individual’s drinking water – whether that be municipal water or private well water,” Krzyzanowski noted.

Living within one mile of a golf course was associated with 126% increased odds of developing the neurological disease compared to living more than six miles away, the study found.

People living near water service areas with a golf course had nearly twice the risk of developing Parkinson’s, according to the new study.

People living near water service areas with a golf course had nearly twice the risk of developing Parkinson’s compared with individuals in water service areas without golf courses.

Those living in water service areas with a golf course in vulnerable groundwater regions had an 82% higher risk, according to the findings.

(Vulnerable groundwater is more susceptible to contamination from human activities and environmental factors.)

The associations remained even after the researchers adjusted for age and income, which suggests there could be something more than demographics driving the relationship between golf course proximity and risk of Parkinson’s disease, Krzyzanowski noted.

“We speculate that pesticides might play a role; however, we didn’t include data on pesticides in this study, so future research is needed to better understand what’s going on,” she said.

PARKINSON’S PATIENTS WHO TAKE ‘MAGIC MUSHROOMS’ SEE KEY BENEFITS, STUDY FINDS

Dr. Mary Ann Picone, medical director of the MS Center at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, was not involved in the study but shared her opinion of the findings.

“There has often been discussion regarding risks for development of Parkinson’s disease and environmental agents such as pesticides,” she told Fox News Digital.

“Further research is needed with larger groups of patients, but this study does increase the concern about the association between pesticide exposure and risk of Parkinson’s, especially within a one- to three-mile radius and groundwater and well vulnerability.”

Airborne exposure to the pesticides was also a factor, she added.

Potential limitations

The main limitation of the study is that it is not possible to quantify the amount of exposure each person receives, according to Dr. Rodolfo Savica, Mayo Clinic neurologist and senior author of the study.

“Unfortunately, there are many other aspects as well that can interfere with developing a disease,” he told Fox News Digital.

“Despite that, we are trying our best to contemplate and adjust for any possible additional information, but sometimes that is not possible.”

The study was limited to a region with hot and humid summers, specifically southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where golf courses may have applied pesticides with more frequency compared to other geographic regions.

“Therefore, our results might not generalize to other areas,” the study lead noted.

Other relevant Parkinson’s risk factors, such as head trauma history and genetic predisposition, were not accounted for, Picone noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Krzyzanowski also pointed out that Parkinson’s disease develops many decades after exposure, so the study aimed to estimate exposure from long ago.

“If pesticides were involved, they would be the ones sprayed a long time ago and that might be different from what’s being sprayed today,” she said.

“The study’s methodological limitations make it difficult to draw conclusions from the data.”

Picone agreed that because this study looked back to 2013, it is possible that different pesticides used before 2013 were not tracked.

“However, this study does provide evidence for an association between living on a golf course and pesticide groundwater exposure and risk of Parkinson’s development, and does raise concern and the need for larger population sample research,” she shared with Fox News Digital.

Krzyzanowski added that because this was an observational study, the researchers couldn’t make causal conclusions about the results.

“If you’re worried about exposure of any kind, you should consult with your doctor,” she advised.

Industry spokespeople respond

A spokesperson from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, headquartered in Lawrence, Kansas, provided a statement to Fox News Digital in response to the study.

“Public health experts and researchers who have reviewed the study have noted that the study’s methodological limitations make it difficult to draw conclusions from the data. As noted by the authors of the study, the role of pesticide exposure from golf courses in Parkinson’s disease risk remains unclear. Without the methodological gaps being filled, the hypothesis linking golf-course pesticide exposure to Parkinson’s Disease remains speculative.”

“Pesticides registered by the EPA do not … create unreasonable adverse effects to human health and the environment when used according to label directions.”

The spokesperson noted that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rigorously tests and registers the pesticides that the golf industry uses to maintain healthy golf course turf.

“Pesticides registered by the EPA do not, according to the top researchers in their field, create unreasonable adverse effects to human health and the environment when used according to label directions,” the spokesperson continued.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

“Golf course superintendents are leading practitioners of integrated pest management, a philosophy that reduces the potential environmental risks of pesticide usage.”

Mayo Clinic’s Savica recommended that older adults continue to stay active, which is crucial for their well-being.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I recommend people continue to play sports outdoors and enjoy the sociality of any activity, including playing golf,” he said.

“On the other hand, I would recommend that people be very careful and avoid exposure to places where we know there can be an interaction between pesticides and contaminants.”