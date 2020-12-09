Live Updates: US coronavirus cases hit 15M

The United States has recorded more than 15 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone comes as the U.S. experiences a spike in COVID-19-related fatalities as well.

With the FDA set to meet on Thursday to discuss Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine EUA application, officials are warning that an approved jab won’t be the end to an ongoing pandemic. Officials are urging Americans to continue practicing public health measures such as social distancing, using face masks and sanitizing hands.

FAST FACTS The FDA will meet Dec. 10 to discuss emergency approval for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate.

As of early Tuesday, the U.S. has recorded more than 15 million total cases and at least 283,703 deaths from the virus.

The meeting will take place two days after the U.K. vaccinated its first people on Tuesday. Recipients later told media outlets that they felt “privileged” to be among the first to receive the jab.

