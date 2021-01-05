Live Updates: Trump official claims coronavirus leak from Chinese lab a 'credible possibility'

A top Trump administration national security official recently claimed there was a “growing body of evidence” to support the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese government-run lab in Wuhan.

Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger made the claim in a recent virtual conference call with British lawmakers regarding China. During the call, Pottinger asserted that officials within China have rejected the theory that the virus originated from a wet market in Wuhan.

“There is a growing body of evidence to say that a laboratory leak or accident is very much a credible possibility,” Pottinger said during the call. “Even establishment figures in Beijing have openly dismissed the wet market story.”

FAST FACTS Last month, an Associated Press investigation found that Chinese authorities were “strictly controlling” research into the pandemic’s origins.

U.S. officials have repeatedly accused China of withholding critical information about the pandemic’s severity

President Trump and other top officials have floated the theory that the virus leaked from a lab. To date, no evidence has emerged to support that claim.

