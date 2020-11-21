LIVE UPDATES: Trump celebrates coronavirus vaccine progress

President Trump said Friday that the U.S. was “way ahead on vaccines” days after Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE announced clinical trial data showed their coronavirus vaccine was 95% effective with no serious side effects for any of the trial patients.

More than 251,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus as of early Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“You wouldn’t have a vaccine if it weren’t for me for another four years,” Trump said at a news conference, referring to Operation Warp Speed — through which the administration coordinated and invested in the accelerated development of a vaccine.

Moderna announced earlier this week that its vaccine candidate was just shy of 95% effective, and the company was expected to apply for emergency use authorization soon. Pfizer and BioNTech SE announced they applied for emergency authorization use Friday.

