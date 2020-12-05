LIVE UPDATES: States expecting coronavirus vaccines in coming weeks

Pending the FDA’s decision on Pfizer’s application for emergency approval, states are readying plans for coronavirus vaccines to arrive within the coming weeks. The FDA’s verdict will come as the nation experiences surging hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus, with the CDC director warning that harrowing months are ahead.

Several states have published drafts or blueprints for distribution of the limited vaccine supply, with details for when production is able to meet dose demand.

Canada, too, has signaled that it is near a decision on Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, as the U.K. faces rebuke from the EU and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert for moving too quickly in the approval process.

Fast Facts about the coronavirus The CDC shortened coronavirus quarantine times

The FDA is facing pressure over its EUA timeline

The U.S. has surpassed 100,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations for the first time

The FDA will meet on Dec. 10 regarding Pfizer’s EUA application, and plans to meet again a week later to discuss Moderna’s data.

