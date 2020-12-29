Live Updates: South Korea reports biggest daily death toll from COVID-19

Officials in South Korea on Tuesday reported 40 fatalities in the past 24 hours, which marks the country’s highest daily death toll since the beginning of the outbreak.

The Associated Press reported that there are 1,046 new confirmed cases, which brings the total caseload to 58,725. Seoul also reported its first known cases of the variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom.

Fast Facts Virus deaths in Germany top 30,000; lockdown may be extended past Jan. 10. A large study of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate made by Novavax Inc. is getting underway in the U.S.

Despite countries rolling out vaccines, the virus continues to be spreading in major cities across the globe. Health officials in England see a “growing concern” as its health care system is under mounting strain.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, told the BBC, “This very high level of infection is of growing concern at a time when our hospitals are at their most vulnerable, with new admissions rising in many regions.”

Follow below for more coronavirus updates. Mobile users click here.