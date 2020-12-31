Live Updates: Second possible case of coronavirus variant investigated in Colorado

Researchers at Colorado’s state lab are working to confirm a second “highly suspicious” case of the coronavirus variant.

Both the confirmed case, which was announced on Tuesday and the suspected case involve members of the National Guard who were deployed to a nursing home in Simla to help with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Researchers said it does not appear that the variant has spread throughout the nursing home.

The variant was first detected in Britain several weeks ago and set off alarms over what it means for transmissibility and whether the vaccines currently approved would be effective in combating severe illness.

Researchers have said there is no indication that the variant causes more severe illness.

