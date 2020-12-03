LIVE UPDATES: Schools not major coronavirus transmission source, CDC director says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidelines on Wednesday to shorten the coronavirus quarantine period ahead of anticipated holiday travel.

The CDC announced two acceptable quarantine periods, though noted that the previously-established 14 days of quarantine is the best way to reduce risk of virus spread. Officials said quarantine can now end after 10 days without a COVID-19 test, if the person reports no symptoms, or after seven days with a negative test result if the person reports no symptoms.

The update came on the same day that CDC Director Robert Redfield participated in a wide-ranging discussion with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation that touched on everything from vaccine developments to rising hospitalization rates and coronavirus-related restrictions.

Redfield also reiterated his advocacy for in-person learning, citing evidence that schools aren’t a major source of coronavirus transmission.

