Live Updates: Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine safe, CDC urges against Thanksgiving travel

Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine candidate was safe, boosted an immune response, and was better tolerated among older adults, according to phase 2 clinical trial data.

Researchers recruited 560 participants, 240 of which were aged 70 or older. The results were published in the peer-reviewed journal, The Lancet, on Thursday.

If the boosted immune response correlates to protection against the virus, researchers say the “findings are encouraging” because older adults are at higher risk of more serious outcomes after infection. The ongoing phase 3 trial will assess the vaccine’s effectiveness.

The vaccine, and other candidates, will not arrive in time for Thanksgiving, however, with officials urging Americans to resist traveling next week to visit family and friends.

“With Thanksgiving approaching our hearts and minds turn to visiting family and friends,” Dr. Henry Walke, the agency’s COVID-19 incident manager, said, during the briefing. “Amid this critical phase, the CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period.”

Walke added that for those who do decide to travel, the health agency recommends doing so “as safely as possible,” which includes wearing a mask while in public, maintaining social distancing and washing hands often with soap and water.

