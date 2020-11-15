Live Updates: Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns, as coronavirus cases surge across US

Governors in Oregon and New Mexico issued orders for tighter measures in the face of spiking coronavirus cases, including near-lockdown conditions.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham closed statewide in-person services for non-essential activities starting Monday. The Democrat’s order will last for two weeks, although it may be extended.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a similar order, called a “Two-Week Freeze.” Starting Wednesday, most indoor facilities, such as gyms and restaurants, will close and indoor capacity for essential services such as grocery stores and pharmacies will be limited, the Democrat’s order said.

Other governors, however, were hesitant to embrace widespread lockdowns again.

