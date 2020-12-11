Live Updates: One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

An FDA advisory committee voted in favor of granting Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine emergency use authorization. The vote will now go before FDA officials for final review.

The nod of approval comes after the regulatory agency had published documents earlier this week indicating that the vaccine had met EUA requirements.

The vote comes on the same day that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a series of new restrictions in the state including a ban on indoor dining and the closure of gyms for the next three weeks. The new rules will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and remain until after the holidays.

States across the nation have been seeing record-setting spikes with the country reporting more than 3,000 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, a single-day record.

New cases per day have also increased to more than 200,000 on average. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus was nearly 105,000 on Tuesday, which was another all-time high.

FAST FACTS As of early Thursday, the U.S. has recorded more than 15,165,295 total cases and at least 286,249 deaths from the virus.

In certain states, arguments over mask requirements and other restrictions have turned ugly in recent days

Health experts are urging the public to step up precautions as the U.S. ahead of a likely winter surge and until people are vaccinated.

