LIVE UPDATES: NYC bar owner speaks out after arrest for defying coronavirus restrictions

The co-owner of a New York City bar appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday, hours after he was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct for remaining inside his pub when it was supposed to be shuttered under New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s “orange zone” coronavirus orders.

Fast Facts about the coronavirus New York like many other states has tightened restrictions as COVID-19 cases increase heading into winter.

More than 13 million Americans have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and nearly 270,000 have died, as of early Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We had a little meeting inside [the pub] yesterday,” Danny Presti explained. “I did have some guests in there. Sheriffs came in, seemed like a lot of them. We were really good with them. Really cordial. And after a while, they just wanted to take me out, [it was a] whole big ordeal.”

Prior to Presti’s arrest, he said he and co-owner Keith McAlarney locked the doors to their pub and were soliciting “donations” rather than billing their patrons, claiming to have found a “loophole” against the New York State Liquor Authority, which had pulled their license to sell booze as punishment for defying Cuomo.

New York, like many other states, has tightened restrictions as COVID-19 cases increase heading into winter. More than 13 million Americans have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and nearly 270,000 have died as of early Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Follow below for updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Mobile users click here.