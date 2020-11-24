Live Updates: NY Dems attend birthday party without masks amid surge in cases

High-profile Brooklyn Democrats came under fire last week for attending a birthday party at which many of the attendees were neither wearing a mask nor social distancing.

Yet when news broke of the COVID rule-breaking party, many of them reacted with a shrug, while some came off as annoyed that it had made news in the first place.

The party was held last weekend to celebrate the 50th birthday of Carlo Scissura – head of the New York Building Congress, a construction trade organization.

FAST FACTS New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had limited private gatherings to no more than 10 people as a way to curb resurging coronavirus cases just a few days earlier.

The state has reported more than 602,120 COVID-19 cases and at least 34,339 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

In attendance were many prominent Democrats, including Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Ingrid Lewis-Martin and former Brooklyn Democratic Party Chairman Frank Seddio.

Follow below for more coronavirus updates. Mobile users click here.