Live Updates: More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

More than 1 million Americans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert R. Redfield said on Wednesday.

The milestone comes just 10 days after administration of the vaccine began, with health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities being among the first to receive the jab, which requires two doses.

Fast Facts CDC has issued guidance for those with history of severe allergy to vaccines

US secured deal to buy 100M more doses from Pfizer

Moderna’s shipments also began this week

The news comes as the U.S. worked to purchase 100 million more doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said should give Americans the confidence that everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be vaccinated by June 2021.

