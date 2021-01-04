Live Updates: Los Angeles-area city to remove public seating amid spike in coronavirus cases

A city near Los Angeles is closing outdoor seating spaces on public property starting Sunday evening amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the county.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Sunday, tables and chairs in outdoor seating spaces in Manhattan beach will be removed until further notice, the city said.

The announcement comes after the city on Saturday announced that COVID-19 cases – currently at 821 – have nearly doubled since Nov. 1.

FAST FACTS Manhattan Beach is located along the Southern California coast, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

On Dec. 31, the daily number of new cases was 21. On New Year’s Day, that number had climbed to 26.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Suzanne Hadley urged residents to “stay home if possible, and mainly go out for work and essentials, or to exercise outdoors.”

Follow below for more coronavirus updates. Mobile users click here.