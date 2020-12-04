LIVE UPDATES: LA County sheriff says deputies won't enforce governor's stay-at-home order

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his deputies won’t enforce a new statewide stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday.

The order came as cases have surged across the state and the country.

Fast Facts Cases have surged across the state and the country with more than 13.8 million cases in the U.S. since the pandemic started and more than 272,000 deaths as of early Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Businesses could be forced to close for at least three weeks under Newsom’s order if capacity rates at intensive care units in several regions — the Bay Area, Northern California, the greater Sacramento region, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California — dip below 15%.

“I want to stay away from business [sic] that are trying to comply, they bent over backwards to modify their operations to conform to these orders and then they have the rug yanked out from under them, that’s a disservice, I don’t want to make them more miserable,” he told FOX 11 in Los Angeles, according to a tweet.

