Live Updates: Governors impose new restrictions as coronavirus cases surge
Governors across the country are implementing new coronavirus restrictions as cases rise from coast to coast.
Among them, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced a mask mandate for the state Friday evening, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered bars, gyms and restaurants to close at 10 p.m., Vermont Gov. Phil Scott banned “multi-household” gatherings, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam limited gatherings to 25 people as confirmed coronavirus cases rose to record levels.
