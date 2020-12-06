Live Updates: Giuliani tests positive for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced Sunday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” Giuliani wrote. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

Giuliani, who has been leading the Trump campaign’s legal battle to overturn the 2020 election results in several states, was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington.

FAST FACTS His positive test makes him the latest official of Trump’s orbit to become infected with the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic.

Giuliani’s diagnosis comes nearly two weeks after his son Andrew, also a White House staffer, tested positive for COVID-19.

