Live Updates: Florida police raid home of former state coronavirus data scientist

The U.S. saw a record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths last week, amid concern from medical experts over the surging virus prior to the winter months.

There were 1.37 million new coronavirus cases in the U.S. last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. A record 227,885 new daily cases were reported Friday.

The recent surge comes as the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine forecast about 539,000 deaths from the virus in the U.S. by April 1, even with an expected vaccine rollout.

“Mass scale-up of vaccination in 2021 means we have a path back to normal life, but there are still a few rough months ahead,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, IHME director. “We must be vigilant in protecting ourselves at least through April, when, as our projections indicate, vaccines will begin to have an impact.”

FAST FACTS 15,426 Americans died of coronavirus last week, reports said.

As of early Tuesday, the U.S. has recorded more than 14,949,300 total cases and at least 283,703 deaths from the virus.

