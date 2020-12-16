Live Updates: First nurse to get COVID-19 vaccine urges US 'not to be afraid'

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay was the first in the nation to roll up her sleeve yesterday and receive part one of Pfizer and BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

In an appearance on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday she urged Americans “not to be afraid” of the vaccine, and to trust the science.

“People have a lot of apprehension and fear about taking the vaccine and my message to them is not to be afraid because the alternative is far worse,” Lindsay said. “I’ve seen too much pain, too much suffering, too many people that passed as a result of COVID-19 and so I stand by the science. I believe in science. I trust science and I don’t trust COVID-19.”

FAST FACTS Pfizer and BioNTech were granted EUA by the FDA late Friday

Millions of doses of the vaccine began to be shipped across the U.S. over the weekend

The U.S. surpassed 300,000 coronavirus deaths hours after the first shots were administered

Dozens of other health care workers have since received their first doses of the vaccine as well, with efforts expected to pick up in the coming days and weeks as shipments continue to arrive throughout the country.

On Thursday, an FDA advisory committee will meet to discuss potentially granting another EUA to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Documents published on Tuesday signaled that the committee found “no significant safety concerns” with the vaccine.

