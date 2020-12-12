LIVE UPDATES: FDA approves Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for distribution

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday formally granted emergency approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, officially paving the way for widespread distribution of the long-awaited treatment.

The FDA’s move came just one day after an advisory panel to the agency voted to endorse the Pfizer-BioNTech product.

