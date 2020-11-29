LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus hospitalizations surge as CDC makes grim death toll prediction

The latest data from The COVID Tracking Project reported a record-high in coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Thanksgiving, days after public health officials urged Americans not to travel to celebrate the holiday.

According to the data, more than 90,480 people were hospitalized due to coronavirus on Thanksgiving. It marked the 32nd day in a row of increased hospitalizations.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had issued updated guidance advising Americans to limit celebrations to household members and to keep numbers under 10. The agency issued the guidance days before issuing a grim forecast prediction regarding the national death toll.

The health agency said forecasting models predict that a surge in coronavirus deaths could see the country reach as many as 321,000 fatalities in the coming weeks.

Fast Facts The COVID Tracking Project reported over 90,480 hospitalizations on Thursday

CDC predicts coronavirus deaths may reach up to 321,000 fatalities by mid-December

Trump says vaccine deliveries will start next week

According to the health agency, the country is predicted to reach between 294,000 and 321,000 total coronavirus deaths by Dec. 19. As of Friday, the country had already tallied 263,484 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Follow below for more coronavirus updates. Mobile users click here.