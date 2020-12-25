Live updates: Coronavirus cases in California surpass 2 million

California became the first state in the nation on Thursday to surpass 2 million cases of the novel coronavirus, according to estimates from Johns Hopkins University.

Estimates from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center show the state has recorded 2,002,494 cases of COVID-19. Nearly 24,000 people in the state have died from the virus and the state has a 6.45% testing positivity rate, according to the estimates.

The grim milestone comes as many hospitals in California are at or on the brink of capacity. Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state could reach 100,000 by January.

