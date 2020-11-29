LIVE UPDATES: Colorado governor tests positive for coronavirus

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his partner both tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, he announced in a statement.

“This evening I learned that First Gentleman Marlon Reis and I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Polis tweeted Saturday. “We are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate at home.”

Polis previously announced Wednesday night that he was exposed to someone who was infected with COVID-19, but tested negative at the time.

“No person or family is immune to this virus,” he added in a Facebook post. “I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others and wash your hands regularly.”

The governor’s announcement came as cases have surged across the U.S. and Polis as well as many others were forced to cancel or scale down Thanksgiving dinner plans.

The U.S. has reached nearly 13 million confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic started, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

