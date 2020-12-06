LIVE UPDATES: CDC urges mask use while indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged Americans to wear face masks indoors while outside of the home amid a surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The guidance comes as the agency’s director approved a plan put forth by an advisory committee for vaccine distribution, that will see the initial limited supply first go to health care workers and long-term care facility residents.

The vaccine distribution now hinges on the FDA’s verdict regarding Pfizer and BioNTech’s candidate. The regulatory agency is set to meet on Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer’s application for EUA. A second meeting is planned a week later to discuss Moderna’s status.

Ahead of the expected approval, states have been planning and discussing distribution plans of their own.

Fast Facts The U.S. has tallied more than 13.8 million cases since the pandemic began

FDA set to meet Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer’s EUA application

CDC urges mask use while indoors

The planning and preparations come as infectious disease experts warn that a dark winter is ahead for Americans, with Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioning that the nation should brace for a surge over the next two to three weeks due to holiday travel and gatherings.

Follow below for updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Mobile users click here.