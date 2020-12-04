LIVE UPDATES: CDC director OKs coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield upheld a vote by a panel of independent experts that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities be the first to receive the limited supply of a coronavirus vaccine. Now, the nation awaits a decision by the FDA on Pfizer and BioNTech’s EUA request for its two-jab coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The regulatory agency is set to meet on Dec. 10 to discuss the application, and Pfizer has signaled that it is prepared to ship the supply within 24 hours of approval.

Fast Facts The U.S. has tallied more than 13.8 million cases since the pandemic began

FDA set to meet Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer’s EUA application

The planning and preparations come as infectious disease experts warn that a dark winter is ahead for Americans, with Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioning that the nation should brace for a surge over the next two to three weeks due to holiday travel and gatherings.

