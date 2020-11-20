LIVE UPDATES: California's governor imposes temporary curfew amid scrutiny for birthday restaurant outing

California Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed an overnight curfew in a majority of counties in the state Thursday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has surged in recent weeks.

Beginning Saturday, “non-essential work, movement and gatherings” in counties hit hard by the virus must stop between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew lasts through December.

Among the counties under curfew is Napa, where the Democratic governor attended a friend’s birthday party earlier this month at the upscale French Laundry restaurant – even as coronavirus cases were spiking and as he preached daily to exercise increased caution.

His administration didn’t acknowledge the birthday dinner until a week later when a reporter was tipped and asked about it.

Follow below for updates on the coronavirus. Mobile users click here.