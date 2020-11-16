Live Updates: California authorities travel to Hawaii as they tell residents to stay home

California lawmakers are reportedly descending on a week-long policy conference in Hawaii as the Golden State urges its citizens to refrain from travel and indoor gatherings.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Independent Voter Project (IVP), which is hosting the conference, declined to name the fewer than 20 lawmakers, who collectively came from California, Texas, and Washington.

The conference is taking place at the Fairmont Kea Lani in Maui, where rooms reportedly run $600 and over per night, with policy discussions and “schmoozing” with corporate sponsors, the Chronicle said Monday. Its website says the event is four days long and the purpose “is to provide a setting, away from the Capitol, for elected officials and a diverse group of industry experts to consider policy matters in a nonpartisan manner.”

