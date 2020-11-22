Live Updates: Americans flying for Thanksgiving holiday as protesters in California bash Newsom's orders

Millions of Americans bought plane tickets to travel somewhere for the Thanksgiving holiday before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged many not to do so.

The CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci had advised Americans to skip Thanksgiving travel and not spend the holiday with people from outside their household amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has told Oregon‘s residents to call the cops if they see coronavirus violations as the nation cracks down on group activities so close to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Protesters across California also took to the streets in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest nighttime curfew orders that went into effect Saturday night to clamp down on resurging coronavirus cases.

