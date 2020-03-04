LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus

A medical screener at Los Angeles International Airport is one of six new confirmed cases of coronavirus in California.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it’s unclear if the person contracted the virus through their work as a medical screener or from community transmission. The agency said no travelers screened at LAX have tested positive for coronavirus.

The person, who is a contractor for Homeland Security, is being quarantined at home and has mild symptoms.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The patient last worked at the airport on Feb. 21 and began feeling cold-like symptoms on Feb. 29. The patient’s doctor tested them for coronavirus on March 1.

Officials say the screener wore protective equipment at the airport.

It was unclear if the airport medical screener contracted the virus through their work at the airport or from so-called community transmission, according to a statement from Homeland Security. No travelers screened at the Los Angeles airport have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier Wednesday, officials in Los Angeles County announced that six new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed, up from one previously. The airport screener is one of those six patients.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Across California, more than 50 people have tested positive for the virus, including several who got it through community transmission, according to the state Department of Public Health. More than 500 people have been tested for the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.