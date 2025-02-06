Lara Trump on food, health and America’s children: ‘We want the truth’

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump and mom of two, will host a new program on Fox News Channel called “My View with Lara Trump” on Saturday evenings, it was announced on Wednesday.

Trump, 42, is married to Eric Trump and is a former Republican National Committee co-chair. She’s also been outspoken about the need for improved health in America.

In an on-camera interview a few days ago with Fox News Digital, she said she’s “like a lot of parents out there today” in terms of being concerned about the health and well-being of her young children. (See the video at the top of this article.)

“Whenever you go to the grocery store or whenever you prepare food for your children, you really wonder, what is it that you’re feeding them? And you hear so much about the fact that we in the United States don’t have the same standards as other countries.”

She added, “You wonder, why is that? And am I doing the best I possibly can for my children?”

Trump said she believes this is a “big aspect” of why so many people in this country are supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary in the Trump administration.

“I think that people want transparency. We want the truth. We want honesty,” she said.

“You always want the future generation to live longer and have a better life than you.”

“And we want to know that the food we’re giving our kids is actually going to make them healthier and not make them sicker.”

Trump said she feels that as “an American, it’s very concerning whenever you think about the fact that we are the richest country in the world. We have the most resources at our fingertips.”

And “yet, for some reason,” she went on, “our population continues to get sicker and people are starting to die earlier. That is very concerning as well.”

She went on, “You always want the future generation to live longer and have a better life than you. And it’s kind of concerning to a lot of moms, myself included, that right now it almost doesn’t feel like we can say that.”

Trump stressed that America’s parents want their children to learn to make “healthy choices” for themselves.

“We all do the best we can,” she said — “especially when dad comes and takes the kids for ice cream, you know, in the middle of the afternoon, right before dinner,” she added playfully.

The sedentary lifestyle, she said, “does lend itself to being sick down the road.”

Trump added that she wants her children to “appreciate [the idea of] moving their bodies.”

“They are both in a certain number of sports,” she noted.

“They both enjoy being outside. And that’s something that I’m lucky I can prioritize living in Florida — that my kids are moving constantly.”

Lara Trump shared that exercise is an important part of her daily routine. “I’m trying to make sure that as a mom, I am leading by example,” she said.

“I try to expose my kids to that as much as I can and hope that they pick up on it, and that one day they’ll choose it for themselves when they have the ability to decide what it is they want to do.”

Of her children, who are now 7 and 5, Trump said, “They’re enjoying all their sports right now. Jujitsu, basketball, football, gymnastics. They’re having a great time.”

For parents, she said, the goal should be to “establish the habits now — and you hope that they continue for a lifetime.”

Born and raised in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Trump shared a memory of how her own parents, “who are both still very healthy and active,” set a strong example.

“When I was younger, before dinner, my dad would actually say, ‘All right, we’ve got a choice. You can either do pull-ups, you can do push-ups, or you can climb the rope’ — which went three stories up to the top of our house and back down, probably to the horror of my neighbors,” she added with a laugh.

“That’s how I grew up,” she told Fox News Digital. “It has obviously meant that I’ve continued to lead an active lifestyle throughout my entire life — and it makes me feel good. It keeps me healthy and hopefully keeps me looking good as well, as long as possible.”

Regarding RFK Jr.’s push for healthier foods in America, Lara Trump mentioned some of the unhealthy additives in today’s foods.

“There are things like high-fructose corn syrup, plus the seed oils that are often talked about … in terms of their unhealthiness for us.”

“I really hope that we have some level of transparency in this administration, and I think we will.”

Said Trump about her growing-up experiences in North Carolina, “It’s a small town. And because of that, I really think that I got to be a kid for much longer than maybe other people. And I think of it a lot now for my own children.”

“I’ve continued to lead an active lifestyle throughout my entire life — and it makes me feel good.”

She said, “Whether it’s the iPads, the devices, whatever it is — our kids are really exposed to so much now, more so than I think we’ve ever seen in the history of this country. And they grow up so fast.”

Trump said she aims to give her children “the experience of their childhood, the innocence, the ability not to really have to worry about anything.”

“You only get that when you’re a kid, and you only get it one time,” she said.

“And I feel grateful that I grew up with that experience myself.”