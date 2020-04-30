LA offers wide-scale coronavirus testing, first major US city to do so

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles has become the first major U.S. city to offer free, wide-scale coronavirus testing to all residents.

Though priority will be given to those showing symptoms, there is a capacity to test everyone. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement on Wednesday during his daily press conference.

“You can’t put a price on the peace of mind of knowing that you can’t infect somebody around you,” Garcetti said during the conference.

The city built its testing infrastructure in 40 days, the mayor said, focusing on disadvantaged and homeless communities. There are now 34 testing sites with the capacity to test 18,000 people each day.

Over the past month, 140,000 people were tested in those centers, Garcetti said. The latest figures on coronavirus cases were also discussed at the conference. On Wednesday, Garcetti said the City of Los Angeles learned of 683 new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 10,380, representing a 7 percent increase from the previous day.

The mayor said testing is one of the best ways to slow the spread of the virus.

“We have the capacity, so don’t wait, don’t wonder, and don’t risk infecting others,” he said.

Residents can schedule an appointment for testing here.