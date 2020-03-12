LA County sees first coronavirus death

Los Angeles County has reported its first coronavirus death, health officials there said.

In a news release on Wednesday, officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the first death in a non-resident who was visiting friends in the city. The person was “an older adult who traveled extensively over the past month, including a long layover in South Korea,” officials said in a statement.

MISSISSIPPI REPORTS FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE

The person was not identified and no other information was provided.

“Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, the Los Angeles County Public Health director, in a statement. “We strongly recommend that all Los Angeles County residents, workers, students, and visitors take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against novel coronavirus. Public Health will continue working with local, state, federal, and community partners in order to prevent future cases and to educate those in Los Angeles County about how to avoid contracting COVID-19.”

In the same news release, officials also announced six additional positive cases of the novel virus — COVID-19 — one of which “we presume is our second case of community transmission,” they said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

There are 27 cases of the virus in Los Angeles County alone. In total, California has seen more than 180 cases.

The coronavirus has infected more than 118,000 people across 106 countries, resulting in over 4,000 deaths. In the U.S., at least 38 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 1,000 illnesses and at least 30 deaths.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.