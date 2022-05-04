Kim Kardashian’s crash diet could lead to further weight gain: health experts

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian received a lot of backlash after touting her 16-pound weight loss in 3 weeks to fit into her Marilyn Monroe-style dress she donned for the Met Gala in New York City this week. Health experts cautioned that such rapid weight loss from her reported crash dieting could be detrimental to a person’s health.

“A lot of the time quick weight loss is water weight from being dehydrated; it could also be from drastic restriction which could lead to disordered eating. These types of dieting practices aren’t sustainable and could lead to the weight coming back plus a few extra pounds,” Dr. Deborah Salvatore, DCN, RDN, CDN who is a Doctor of Clinical Nutrition and the Director of Graduate Nutrition Programs at Long Island University in New York, told Fox News.

Salvatore’s colleague, Laura Feldman MS, RD, CDN, CDE, is an assistant professor of nutrition and the director of Dietetics at Long Island University in New York and spoke to Fox News about the celebrity’s quick weight loss. Feldman further explained that in the long term, crash dieting and rapid weight loss could actually lower one’s metabolic rate, which makes it harder for an individual to lose weight in a healthy manner in the future.

Feldman also said that rapid weight loss could affect health negatively in both the short term and the long term.

Feldman, who is a registered dietician nutritionist said, “Diets that lead to rapid weight loss are going to be nutritionally inadequate by limiting one or more macronutrients and overall caloric intake.” Feldman commented on Kim Kardashian’s weight loss that was reportedly attributed to the reality star’s diet that cut out all carbohydrates and sources of sugar in the weeks leading up to the star-studded Met Gala event.

“Glucose (sugar) is the source of energy for your brain and the immediate source of energy for your muscles and body’s cells. Eliminating carbs can often lead to people feeling, lightheaded, fatigued, and have difficulty concentrating,” Feldman, told Fox News. The LIU director also said eliminating complex carbohydrates such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can lead to stomach issues such as constipation since they are also a great source of fiber.

Salvatore also cautioned Fox News that rapid weight loss is dangerous. Salvatore, who is also a certified dietitian nutritionist, said, “Quick weight loss is usually the result of some extreme dieting practices and would not be considered sustainable. These practices could result in dehydration or other issues including fatigue, irritability and disordered eating.”

When it comes to trying to lose weight, Salvatore told Fox News that healthy dieting for weight loss should include changes to your eating and your level of physical activity. She suggested that an individual should strive for a balance of a variety of foods and daily physical activity.

“Healthy dieting should include a balanced plate with half your plate focusing on fruits and vegetables,” Salvatore told Fox News. She also explained that these types of food include fiber and fluid, which helps increase that feeling of fullness when eating.

Salvatore added that 1/4 of the plate should consist of a lean protein source which can be meat or vegetarian options and a 1/4 plate filled with complex carbohydrates. “Again these have fiber to help us feel full longer; complex carbs are things like brown rice, sweet potatoes, whole wheat pasta or bread,” Salvatore told Fox News.

Besides healthy eating, the nutrition expert said exercise is also important.

“We really shouldn’t think of dieting; it should be lifestyle changes that you can sustain; cutting out entire food groups is not sustainable and can lead to weight loss followed by weight regain plus additional pounds because the practices are too extreme.”

Health experts told Fox News it is a good idea for individuals to discuss weight loss plans with their healthcare provider or consult with a registered dietitian nutritionist to establish a healthy daily calorie intake and meal plan that is appropriate for your individual needs.