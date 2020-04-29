Kentucky woman with coronavirus arrested after allegedly disregarding quarantine: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Kentucky woman who tested positive for the coronavirus was arrested on Monday after allegedly refusing to self-quarantine, police said.

Kendra Burnett, 37, allegedly violated a court order by traveling to a Kroger grocery store in Louisville Monday morning. Police said it was the third time she refused to quarantine.

Health officials said they were “issuing an advisory to the Kroger store [to] alert its employees to the date and time that an infected individual was in the store and to the symptoms of COVID-19,” a spokesman for Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness told The Courier-Journal.

Burnett was arrested before 10:30 a.m. on Monday after her mother informed the police of her refusal to quarantine, they said.

Surveillance footage appeared to show that Burnett making contact with about five people at the store. There were around roughly 200 shoppers and workers.

It’s not clear when Burnett tested positive for COVID-19.

While in custody, Burnett “kicked out [a] rear taillight and interior handle, causing damage,” police added, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Louisville’s health department had sought the court order after she failed to sign an agreement on April 3 to quarantine at home

Burnett is also a former employee at the Treyton Oak Towers senior living community in the city. The retirement community has seen 35 residents and 15 employees test positive for COVID-19 and 13 residents die from the virus as of Tuesday, the Courier-Journal reported.

A spokesman for Treyton Oak Towers said Burnett worked there from June 2019 until her dismissal on April 6.

She was charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, as well as one count of contempt of court and second-degree criminal mischief, according to court records.