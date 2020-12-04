Kansas man's coronavirus death was 'lonelier than necessary,' obituary says

A great-grandfather in Kansas who was born just before the start of World War II died from coronavirus earlier this month in a “room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways,” his obituary stated.

“He died with COVID-19, and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary,” the obituary for Marvin Farr, of Scott City, said. “He was not surrounded by friends and family.”

The obituary goes on to state that Farr, a farmer and veterinarian, was born “into an America recovering from the Great Depression and about to face World War 2,” a time in which “loss and sacrifice” was “difficult for most of us to imagine.”

“Americans would be asked to ration essential supplies and send their children around the world to fight and die in wars of unfathomable destruction,” the obituary said. “He died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.”

Farr’s profession was rooted in science, the obituary said, and he was a religious man who believed in “forgiveness and care.”

“The science that guided his professional life has been disparaged and abandoned by so many of the same people who depended on his knowledge to care for their animals and to raise their food,” the obituary stated.

It’s not clear how Farr contracted the virus, but a Facebook post from his son, Courtney Farr, said that he tested positive for the virus at the end of November, and had been in isolation since Thanksgiving Day. The obituary stated that he would find a way to forgive those who harmed him, “a sentiment echoed by the health care workers struggling to do their jobs as their own communities turn against them or make their jobs harder.”

A memorial will be held in the future, the obituary said.

According to the state’s health department, Kansas has seen 162,061 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,680 deaths.