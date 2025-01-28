Kansas City tuberculosis outbreak is largest in US history

A tuberculosis outbreak in Kansas City, Kansas, has become the largest documented on record in the United States.

As of Jan. 24, 2025, there have been 67 active cases reported in Wyandotte County (60) and Johnson County (7) since January 2024, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

There have also been 79 latent, or asymptomatic, tuberculosis (TB) infections reported over the last year, including 77 in Wyandotte County and two in Johnson County.

FEELING EXTRA TIRED? THIS VIRUS COULD BE THE CULPRIT, STUDY SUGGESTS

KDHE has reportedly been working with local health departments in response to the outbreak, following guidance on proper treatment and prevention from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, KDHE confirmed that the outbreak is “still ongoing, which means there could be more cases.”

Two TB deaths associated with this outbreak were reported in 2024, KDHE noted.

In comparison, the CDC recorded 46 active TB cases in Kansas in 2023.

HAS A ‘QUADEMIC’ HIT THE US? 4 VIRAL INFECTIONS AND WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THEM

“In an effort to provide efficient and quality care to those individuals affected by the outbreak, KDHE assumed responsibility for the coordination and distribution of testing, treatment and medical consultation in Wyandotte County,” the agency shared.

TB is an infectious disease that most often affects the lungs, according to KDHE. It is caused by bacteria that spreads through the air when infected people cough, speak or sing.

“Kansas is not alone in its battle against TB, which kills more than a million people each year.”

It is not spread by kissing, shaking hands, sharing food and drink, or touching objects, the same source stated.

TB symptoms can include coughing, chest pain, coughing up blood or mucus, fatigue, weight loss, fever and night sweats.

KDHE confirmed to Fox News Digital that there is a “very low risk” of infection to the general public.

Wendy Thanassi, M.D., senior medical director of TB and Infectious diseases at QIAGEN North America, shared her thoughts on the threat of the outbreak in a separate interview with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

“Kansas is not alone in its battle against TB, which kills more than a million people each year,” said the San Francisco-based doctor.

“Every undetected case is an outbreak waiting to happen, yet we have the power to stop TB before it starts.”

Thanassi encouraged employers, doctors and community leaders to “organize testing” to stop the spread.

“One simple blood test can identify this sleeping killer before it awakes, and one course of antibiotics can stop it from infecting the people we love,” she said.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

A person with active TB will no longer be infectious “shortly after beginning treatment” with antibiotics, according to KDHE.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were 9,633 cases of TB disease reported in the U.S. in 2023, according to the CDC, which is 15.6% more than the prior year.