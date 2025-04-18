Joe Rogan gave up drinking alcohol for this one simple reason

Joe Rogan has joined the growing tribe of teetotalers.

On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the podcaster, 57, said he has given up drinking alcohol.

“I think I’m done,” he said. “For no reason, other than that, it’s not good for you.”

Rogan noted that he didn’t have to quit and that he enjoyed it, but that the days after drinking were “just too rough.”

“And I’m like, ‘What kind of a moron who takes so good care of his body is poisoning himself a couple days a week for fun?’” he went on. “Why am I doing that?”

Rogan, who is also a UFC commentator, said he asked himself, “Will I still have the same amount of fun if I don’t poison myself?”

‘”It turns out, yes,” he said.

Other celebrities that have been open about their alcohol cessation include Brad Pitt, Rob Lowe, Valerie Bertinelli, Bradley Cooper and Elle MacPherson.

Quitting alcohol may be one of the most impactful, modifiable risk factors for age-related disease and obesity, second only to quitting tobacco, according to Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurologist and longevity expert.

“Alcohol is a neurotoxin that disrupts neurotransmission, promotes neuroinflammation, and has been directly linked to an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia,” he told Fox News Digital.

It also harms the body, he warned, impairing glucose metabolism and interfering with blood sugar regulation.

“It contributes to metabolic dysfunction and visceral fat accumulation and increases the likelihood of type 2 diabetes,” he said.

“Long and short: Alcohol makes you fat. It’s a source of unnecessary excess calories.”

Studies have also shown that alcohol is a carcinogen, associated with higher rates of liver, breast, esophageal, colon and head/neck cancers — even with low levels of consumption, Osborn noted.

“When someone quits drinking, the benefits are immediate and profound,” he said.

“Sleep improves within days, energy levels rebound, inflammation subsides, your joints no longer hurt and insulin sensitivity returns.”

After ditching alcohol, which is a depressant, people typically have a newfound motivation to exercise and pursue other healthy habits, the doctor added.

GLP-1 agonists, like Ozempic and Wegovy — which were originally developed for type 2 diabetes and are now being used for weight loss — have also shown early promise in helping individuals reduce alcohol intake.

“My patients on these medications not only notice significant appetite suppression, but their ‘thirst’ for alcohol is dramatically tempered,” Osborn said. “Most stop drinking altogether within six to 12 months.”

The neurosurgeon predicts that these medications may soon be part of a dual-approach strategy — “facilitating abstinence from alcohol while simultaneously promoting fat loss and improving a person’s metabolic health, thereby reducing their risk of nearly all non-infectious age-related diseases.”

“Remember, we no longer die of tuberculosis or The Plague, but ‘manmade’ diseases, some of which start in the still.”