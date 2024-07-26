Joe Biden’s health: Leadership ability questions mount as Oval Office speech gave no reason for exiting race

During a live address on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden spoke of his decision to exit the 2024 race, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination, and announced his intent to stay in office for the rest of his term, which is 178 days at this point.

He did not, however, mention his health status or his recent COVID battle.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s personal physician, told reporters on Thursday that Biden’s health and mental cognition were both “excellent,” yet some experts have been expressing concerns that remaining in office could take a physical and mental toll on the president.

Here’s what some doctors are saying.

Potential risks of staying in office

Health experts said the high-pressure nature of the presidency could pose “significant health risks” for Biden, who has recently displayed signs of cognitive challenges.

“I am definitely concerned about the stress, and am worried he could be depressed while apparently continuing to fail cognitively,” Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and a Fox News medical contributor, told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

He has not treated Biden.

He also said, “I am furious that the White House is in denial mode and is not giving us any details, and that the White House doctor is not coming forward,” adding that he “feels compassion” for the president.

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity expert, reiterated that the “immense, demanding and relentless” stress of the presidency can significantly impact physical and cognitive health.

“For President Biden, who has a history of cognitive issues, the toll of such stress is particularly concerning,” he told Fox News Digital, expressing his professional opinion. Osborn has not examined or treated the president.

“Prolonged exposure to high cortisol levels can accelerate the deterioration of brain regions.”

Stress can worsen cognitive issues by causing a spike in cortisol, the primary stress hormone, Osborn said.

“Prolonged exposure to high cortisol levels can accelerate the deterioration of brain regions, such as the frontal and temporal lobes, which are crucial for cognitive functions like memory, decision-making and impulse control,” he said.

“This suggests that the demanding nature of the presidency could further accelerate any existing cognitive decline in President Biden, potentially diminishing his ability to fulfill the complex and high-stakes responsibilities of his office.”

Dr. Earnest Lee Murray, a board-certified neurologist at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee, also surmised that in the presence of any type of dementia, it may be more difficult to process stressors and handle stressful situations, which can lead to worsening cognitive abilities.

The high-pressure job has been known to have physical ramifications, said one neurologist.

“In the long run, this can affect overall physical health,” Murray told Fox News Digital.

Even with cognitively healthy presidents, Murray said, the high-pressure job has been known to have physical ramifications. (Murray and other doctors referenced here have not treated Biden.)

“If you look through presidential history, [you can] compare pictures of presidents at the beginning of their term to pictures of them at the end of their term,” he said.

“It’s obvious that the aging process has likely occurred at a faster rate than the normal population due to the immense pressure and stress the presidency brings on a daily basis,” he also said.

“This would be accentuated in someone with cognitive limitations.”

‘A bit of relief’?

Although continued public scrutiny could also lead to increased stress, the fact that Biden has bowed out of the presidential race means that a significant stressor in his life has been eliminated, according to Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist and author based in New York City.

“Biden might actually feel a bit of relief now that he has stopped running for president,” he told Fox News Digital.

“The intense pressure and stress from constant attacks by the opposing side and scrutiny from within his own party will be lessened significantly, and he will likely be better able to focus on his role and responsibilities,” Alpert added.

Experts’ advice

Doctors who shared professional opinions with Fox News Digital agreed that in their view, Biden should receive ongoing medical care and monitoring.

“President Biden should be given full treatment and support that’s honest and transparent, as the remainder of his term plays out.”

“Given the noticeable decline in the president’s health, my hope would be that he is closely monitored by his physician and that the team brings in any experts necessary to properly evaluate any new issues that might arise in coming months,” Alpert said.

“President Biden should be given full treatment and support that’s honest and transparent, as the remainder of his term plays out.”

Neurologist Murray said that a patient of his with a certain degree of dementia “needs fairly consistent supervision.”

He added, “I would not recommend making large financial decisions or higher-level executive decisions without advice from family members who are looking out for the best interests of the patient.”

It is essential that the president receives appropriate medical care and stress management for the remainder of his term, Osborn said.

“While President Biden’s commitment to serving his country is commendable, the potential health risks associated with continuing in such a high-pressure role cannot be ignored,” the neurosurgeon said.

It is crucial for Biden to prioritize health and well-being, according to Osborn, even if it means stepping back from demanding roles.

Healthy lifestyle behaviors — such as daily exercise, stress management, and proper nutrition and supplements — are also important, he advised, as well as a “robust support system of professionals, including a neurologist who specializes in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease and a physical therapist.”

“The potential health risks associated with continuing in such a high-pressure role cannot be ignored.”

“These are crucial steps in maintaining his health and, by extension, the effective governance of the nation, which he otherwise places at extreme risk,” Osborn added.

In response to earlier outreach from Fox News Digital, the White House press office said that “health was not a factor” in the president’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 race.

“He looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people,” the White House said in its statement.