Ivanka Trump shares 17 life lessons she’s learned over the years in honor of her birthday

Ivanka Trump, the second child of President-Elect Donald Trump, shared life lessons she's learned over the years to commemorate her recent birthday.

On October 30, Ivanka Trump turned 43 years old. She took to X a few days later to share tips and insights she’s learned and come to cherish throughout the years.

The first lesson she shared was simple: “Family and friends are everything.”

She went on to encourage others to nourish and nurture their relationships with the people they care about.

She wrote, “Check in on them, and let people know you care, even across distances.”

The second lesson was to simply forgive people.

She said doing so “frees you more than anyone else.”

She went on to remind others that “everyone was sent to teach you something” — and encouraged people to avoid gossip while choosing their words wisely.

“Everyone was sent to teach you something.”

“Trust yourself. Identify your core values and live in alignment with them; this may mean setting firm boundaries for yourself and with others,” she wrote.

On a health and wellness note, Trump emphasized the importance of nourishing your body by “eating whole, locally grown, nutritious foods” that can “fuel your energy and spirit.”

She recommended getting “sunshine daily,” saying that “it makes the rest of your day — and night — better.”

She also shared the tip of bringing awareness “to your hidden patterns, or they’ll quietly script your life story as if it were destiny.”

Trump also said one of her life lessons is to “move your body daily” — whether that’s through lifting weights, playing sports or embracing a sense of play.

“Strive for three daily wins: a physical win, a mental win and a spiritual win,” she wrote.

Trump also said it’s important to “guard your peace” while cultivating self-mastery by “focusing inward.”

Another life lesson she shared was: “Be open to the truth, wherever it leads. Listen, reflect, challenge and grow. Cultivate creativity and expansion in life and embrace new ideas, connections and art.”

She added, “Get curious. About your partner, your kids, your friends and the world around you.”

Quoting Dolly Parton, Trump said it’s important to “approach people and life with love and positivity.”

Additionally, she stressed the importance of spending time on what truly matters, saying, “Every choice is a trade of your time and energy.”

Trump also said, “What you judge, you cannot understand. Instead, observe, study and learn.”

To conclude her life lessons, she also said, “Here’s to another year of growth, love, and meaningful moments!”