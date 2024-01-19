Is it ever OK to touch a pregnant woman’s belly? Experts and moms weigh in

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

For most women, a pregnant belly is a miracle to celebrate — but not necessarily an open invitation for strangers’ hands.

Almost every expectant mother has been on the receiving end of a well-meaning reachout to her tummy. Is this socially acceptable, or are the belly rubbers crossing a boundary?

Multiple etiquette experts — and two mothers with very different viewpoints — weighed in on the hot topic.

Jamila Musayeva, a certified etiquette expert and coach in the U.K., believes that touching a woman’s belly without her invitation or permission is “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Touching a woman’s belly is being in her intimate space,” she told Fox News Digital. “This space is only for partners, siblings, parents or people we deem close to us. An acquaintance or a colleague touching is not acceptable, let alone a stranger.”

There is no universal protocol when it comes to touching a woman’s belly, Musayeva noted, as it varies based on the person’s religious, cultural and personal values and beliefs.

“One should be aware of these factors as well as use common sense to understand when it is appropriate to do so,” she said.

“If the pregnant lady demonstrates the slightest doubt or pause, it is better to refrain from touching.”

“As a general rule, I would suggest taking into account personal cues from the pregnant woman. If for some reason someone really wants to rub a belly, one should ask the woman if one can do so. If the pregnant lady demonstrates the slightest doubt or pause, it is better to refrain from touching.”

For pregnant women who don’t welcome hands on their bellies, Musayeva recommended using verbal and non-verbal cues to keep unsolicited touches at bay.

“With verbal communication, let the person know that you do not like receiving belly touches if one is reaching out to touch you,” she said.

“Be affirmative in your tone, but add a smile. It is possible that a person comes from a different culture where touching one for greeting and affection is acceptable.”

She also said, “You can also place your hands over your belly and if someone is about to touch it, let their hand land on your hand instead of the belly.”

Michelle McMullen, owner of MGM Etiquette in Dallas, Texas, agreed that discretion is called for when it comes to touching pregnant bellies.

“A symbol of hope and humanity, the enormous belly of a pregnant woman may seem irresistible to touch — yet you must resist,” she told Fox News Digital.

“While the idea of a new life sparks joy for many, the emotions of pregnancy can be complicated for the mother,” she went on. “Feelings of vulnerability and protectiveness are common.”

In most instances, McMullen said, laying hands on a woman’s belly would be considered intrusive.

“If you are very close to the woman — husband, mother, sister or child — you may ask permission to touch her,” she advised.

“For all others, a warm smile and congratulations are more appropriate ways to express your sentiment.”

Megan Elizabeth Guist, a mother who lives in South Lebanon, Ohio, said she was very protective of her belly during her pregnancy nine years ago.

“I have had multiple pregnancy losses and was told I would never be able to carry full term — then we got pregnant with our miracle baby,” she told Fox News Digital.

“I loved rubbing my belly and talking to our baby, but I did not like people outside our family or inner circle touching my belly.”

She added, “I feel that all too often, people invade a pregnant woman’s space.”

If someone were to ask permission to touch her pregnant belly, she said she would have been more likely to allow it.

“I am someone who gets claustrophobic with too many people, and my pregnancy magnified that for me,” Guist said.

“During my pregnancy, my husband and ‘bonus son’ were really good about acting as a buffer for me in public and not letting people get super close to me,” she noted.

Another Ohio mother, Karen James-Hall, had a different opinion about people touching her belly when she was pregnant with her daughter, Erin, 39 years ago.

“I loved every belly rub or touch that I got,” James-Hall told Fox News Digital.

“I felt like the person who touched or rubbed my belly was getting to know my baby before she got here,” she went on.

“I believe all of this gave me the happiest baby once she was born. She felt so loved from her first breath outside the womb.”

