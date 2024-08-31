‘Is it bad to skip breakfast if I’m not hungry?’: Ask a doctor

You’ve likely heard the old adage that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but what if you’re just not hungry in the morning?

Is it OK to consistently skip the morning meal and hold off until lunch?

Fox News Digital asked some nutritionists about the potential ramifications of bypassing breakfast on a regular basis and their recommendations for optimizing metabolism with a healthy morning routine.

While most experts agree it’s OK to skip breakfast once in a while, it’s generally beneficial to eat something within an hour or two of waking up.

“Skipping breakfast regularly could lead to some unwanted side effects,” Shelley Balls, registered dietitian and owner at Fueling Your Lifestyle in Smoot, Wyoming, told Fox News Digital.

“It can lead to an overconsumption of foods in the following meals throughout the day. You may think you’re eating fewer calories, but you might actually be binging at lunch or dinner,” she said.

Never eating breakfast can also affect energy levels, she warned, as the body isn’t getting the carbohydrates and nutrients it needs to perform optimally.

There could also be a long-term effect of slowing down the metabolism, the expert said.

“Breakfast is meant to break the overnight fast, and can help jump-start your metabolism. So, over time, not eating breakfast could decrease your metabolism, as your body becomes more efficient with fewer calories,” Balls said.

Breakfast has been associated with a bevy of benefits, including better weight management, better cognitive function, increased metabolism, improved energy and reduced hunger, according to Vanessa King, registered dietitian nutritionist and media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in Oahu, Hawaii.

“Breakfast gives you an energy boost to power-start your day,” King told Fox News Digital.

“Breaking an overnight fast with a balanced breakfast significantly impacts well-being and overall health,” she added. “It’s important for everyone. And for children and teens, eating breakfast has been associated with better behavior and academic performance.”

If you’re not hungry within an hour or two of waking up, King suggests looking at your eating pattern.

“Are you snacking at night and it’s leaving you full in the morning? Try lighter snacks and allow more time between your last meal and sleep,” she advised.

The fasting factor

For people who are following a plan of intermittent fasting or time-restricted feeding, eliminating breakfast is a common way to maintain a shorter eating window and a longer fasting stretch, according to Dr. Jennie Stanford, an obesity medicine physician in Pennsylvania and medical contributor for Drugwatch.

“One main determinant here is how someone feels later in the day,” she told Fox News Digital.

If skipping breakfast makes you feel ravenous later in the day, ultimately causing you to overconsume at other meals, this is not recommended, the doctor said.

“However, if not eating breakfast doesn’t impact the calories and other macronutrients they consume as the day progresses, it may represent an opportunity to decrease overall calorie intake,” Stanford added.

Lighter options for when you’re not hungry

“If you’re not ready for a full meal, begin with something small within 30 to 60 minutes of waking,” recommends Chloë Ward, a functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner and certified integrative nutrition health coach in Santa Barbara, California.

“Even a light snack can help signal to your body that it’s time to start burning energy.”

Ward offers the following breakfast suggestions for someone who’s not generally hungry in the morning but wants to kick-start metabolism.

Smoothies: A nutrient-dense smoothie with ingredients like spinach, a small amount of fruit, protein powder and healthy fats (like avocado or nut butter) can be a light yet satisfying option.Greek yogurt with berries: Greek yogurt is rich in protein and can be paired with a handful of berries and a sprinkle of nuts or seeds for added fiber and healthy fats.Overnight Oats: Preparing oats the night before with milk, chia seeds and a dash of cinnamon can create a light and easy-to-digest breakfast that’s ready when you wake up.Protein-rich snack: A hard-boiled egg, a piece of turkey or chicken, or a small serving of cottage cheese can be a quick and light protein boost.A piece of fruit with nut butter: Slices of apple or banana with a spoonful of almond or peanut butter offer a balance of carbs, protein and healthy fats without being too heavy.

Overall, experts agree that healthy options like fruits, whole grains, dairy, protein and vegetables provide the biggest benefit.

“Protein has a higher thermogenic effect than other macronutrients, meaning it requires more energy (heat) to break it down than either fats or carbohydrates,” Stanford told Fox News Digital.

“As such, having protein in the morning usually leads to a higher calorie burn, at least temporarily.”

Protein also helps to reduce hunger later in the day, Stanford said.

“Protein doesn’t have to mean meat, if it sounds too heavy in the morning,” she noted.

“Other good protein sources include low-sugar Greek yogurt, eggs, low-carb breakfast wraps, cheese, protein oats, protein shakes or clean protein bars.”

If you really can’t tolerate food in the morning, Ward suggests starting the day with a glass of warm water, possibly with lemon.

“Warm water helps wake up your digestive system, aids in hydration and can boost your metabolism after a night of fasting,” she said.