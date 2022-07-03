Iowa health officials say first probable case of monkeypox in the state has been reported

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in Iowa is infected with the state’s first probable monkeypox case, according to health officials.

The man was likely infected during a recent international trip and is isolating, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Officials are contact tracing to track possible exposure to other individuals.

The virus originates in wild animals but occasionally is transferred to humans, and most cases have been confined to central and west Africa.

Recent monkeypox cases have traveled well beyond Africa, and are being reported in the U.K., Spain, Italy, the United States, and more.

Symptoms from monkeypox include fever, intense headache, back pain, muscle aches, a lack of energy, and skin eruption, according to the World Health Organization.

On June 28, U.S. health officials expanded the guidelines for people who should get vaccinated against monkeypox to include men who recently had sex with other men at parties.

In the United States, around 460 cases of monkeypox in 32 states have been reported.

The World Health Organization said on June 27 that the current outbreak of monkeypox is “moderate” and also said the number of cases “is likely to be underestimated.”

“The overall risk is assessed as moderate at [the] global level considering this is the first time that cases and clusters are reported concurrently in five WHO Regions,” the WHO said. “At the regional level, the risk is considered to be high in the European Region due to its report of a geographically widespread outbreak involving several newly-affected countries, as well as a somewhat atypical clinical presentation of cases. In other WHO Regions, the risk is considered moderate with consideration for epidemiological patterns, possible risk of importation of cases and capacities to detect cases and respond to the outbreak.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.