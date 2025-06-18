Invasive pests could stage dramatic comeback this summer, experts warn

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There may be a surge in spotted lanternflies this year after the population previously experienced a significant decline, experts warn.

These predictions are based on an increase in egg mass counts at a vineyard in Berks County, Pennsylvania, as Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist based in Atlanta, told Fox News Digital.

“While it is unclear whether that increase will mean a true surge in populations, experts are asking people to be vigilant as activity rises this season,” he said.

“People may start to see more lanternfly activity in the weeks to come as the weather continues to warm,” Hottel added.

An article by the New York Post called them “sex-crazed,” and claimed that lanternflies are “back in full force.”

While lanternflies pose a serious risk to plants and crops, they are not a danger to humans or animals, experts say. The insect does not sting, bite or transmit disease.

The National Park Service warns, however, that these invasive insects could pose a threat to agricultural production.

“Once established in an area, [the spotted lanternfly] has the potential to dramatically affect forest ecosystems, agricultural production and cultural resources,” its website states.

Although the lanternfly prefers feeding on the exotic tree of heaven — which is also invasive, meaning it spreads quickly and harms local ecosystems, according to Hottel — it is an “indiscriminate pest” that feeds on over 70 different plant species.

They also excrete a substance that causes harmful mold growth on plants, the expert noted.

Pest services like Orkin recommend that homeowners remove young tree of heaven seedlings to prevent the spotted lanternfly from invading their property.

Northeastern states contain the most established populations, although lanternflies are beginning to spread into other U.S. regions like the Midwest and Southeast.

“Spotted lanternflies tend to surge in populations when they invade new areas, and the population tends to decrease after a few years,” Hottel told Fox News Digital.

Because the insect lays its eggs on hard surfaces like vehicles, firewood, bricks, stones and other items often moved outdoors, humans can easily, and unknowingly, transport the pest.

“This means lanternflies can spread more widely to new territories and cause more damage,” Hottel warned.

“While this might not sound significant, a large-scale die-off of native North American flora and fauna would have an impact on our local ecosystems in a big way.”

People who think they have seen a spotted lanternfly should call a local pest control office to assist with identification and to address concerns about infestation.