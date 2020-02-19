Indian man born with massive facial tumor says he's nearly ‘exhausted my savings’ in search for cure

A 32-year-old Indian man born with a massive facial tumor says he will “keep fighting till the end” to find a cure for the growth.

Dabul Mishra told South West News Service (SWNS) that he has visited “numerous” doctors over the years — but none have been able to remove the tumor or offer other solutions.

“I tried visiting many hospitals but no one could find me a proper cure. I almost exhausted my savings but then stopped going to the hospitals with [the] hope of [a] cure,” he said, adding “the government officials are aware of my condition but have not offered any help.”

Mishra lives with his wife, who is reportedly blind, and his children in “poor conditions,” SWNS reported.

“I was born with this condition but never took to begging because of my self-respect,” he said.

“I will keep fighting till the end and find a cure [for] it, it is just that at the moment I am not in the condition to afford my expenses,” he added.