Increase in accidental burns seen for kids at home during pandemic

A new study shows that accidental burn injuries among children increased during the coronavirus pandemic compared to 2019.

According to Dr. Christina Georgeades, a pediatric surgery research fellow at Children’s Wisconsin, stay-at-home orders “created a new dynamic between their social environment.”

“Understanding specific factors that contributed will be key in minimizing the risk of future burn injuries as we continue to navigate the pandemic environment,” Georgeades said in an American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) study.

U.S. News reports that most burns occurred with unsupervised children. The study shows that fireworks share some of the blame too.

Researchers attribute the increase of burn injuries to fireworks because the biggest spikes in both 2019 and 2020 occurred in July around Independence Day.

In addition, professional fireworks shows were canceled across the country in 2020, leading to amateurs purchasing fireworks.

Dr. Georgeades will present the study Sunday, Oct. 10.