In-N-Out is site of COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon

Oregon health officials identified an In-N-Out Burger location as one of the dozens of workplaces to experience COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month after five cases were linked to the restaurant.

Health officials began investigating cases linked to the Keizer, Ore., restaurant on July 18 with the most recent case connected to the restaurant identified on July 29, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

But that’s just one of many workplaces to experience outbreaks of at least five cases. Altogether, the authority found 80 workplaces in the state with active outbreaks, and dozens more with resolved outbreaks. The various businesses include several other fast-food eateries, retail stores, manufacturers, a U.S. Postal Service facility and a Portland strip club.

Eight deaths were associated with the workplace outbreaks, but officials didn’t specify which workplaces in order to protect patient privacy.

While still considered “active,” officials said none of the outbreaks still pose a risk to the public.

“Workers of a business with a workplace outbreak should never be subjected to discrimination or excluded from patronizing other businesses,” the report states. “In fact, discriminating against workers or avoiding products might jeopardize the economic viability of essential local businesses.”

Oregon has seen more than 22,000 coronavirus cases and 383 deaths so far, according to state data. The number of new cases rose fairly steadily from a low in mid-May to a high of 457 new cases on a single day in early July. The state saw eight new deaths and 294 new cases Wednesday.

Health officials are working with workplaces to isolate sick workers and test and quarantine anyone who may have been exposed to them, according to the outbreak report.

