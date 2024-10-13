‘I’m a radiologist — to reduce breast cancer risk, eat these 5 foods and follow these healthy habits’

Breast cancer affects one in eight American women, with the number of diagnoses rising every year, statistics show.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Sunday to discuss the rising risk — and specific foods that can help reduce it.

“The biggest risk factors for breast cancer are being a woman, aging and inheriting a genetic mutation,” Saphier said.

BREAST CANCER SIGNS, SYMPTOMS TO LOOK OUT FOR, PLUS WHEN TO SCHEDULE ROUTINE SCREENING

There are, however, many external factors that can increase the risk, she noted, including environmental toxins in foods and other products.

“Western diets are full of ultraprocessed foods, and there are a lot of toxins in lotions and shampoos,” Saphier said.

“The things that we’re putting in our system and on our skin — it’s all affecting us.”

Lifestyle changes to reduce risk

While it’s not possible for women to get their breast cancer risk down to zero, there are some things they can do to reduce the likelihood of the disease, according to Saphier.

“Making small changes in our daily routines can lead to noticeable improvements in our health and well-being,” she told Fox News Digital.

BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSES SPIKING AMONG WOMEN UNDER 50, NEW REPORT REVEALS

“Whether it’s choosing a healthier snack, walking a bit more each day or getting a little extra sleep, these small steps add up over time and decrease our risk of cancer and other illnesses.”

The key is to strive for balance and moderation, she said.

“Making small changes in our daily routines can lead to noticeable improvements in our health and well-being.”

“You don’t need drastic changes to feel better; it’s about making mindful choices that fit your lifestyle,” Saphier said. “Little by little, those efforts can lead to a healthier, more energized you.”

In terms of specifically reducing breast cancer risk, one often overlooked lifestyle choice is breastfeeding, the doctor said.

Studies show that for every year that a woman breastfeeds, the risk of breast cancer is reduced by 4.3%.

There is also a 7% decrease in risk each time a woman gives birth.

“Other things we can do are maintain healthy weights, not smoke, and [drink] alcohol in moderation,” Saphier said.

“Certain foods are also proven to decrease the risk of medical illness, specifically breast cancer.”

5 foods that can reduce breast cancer risk

Saphier recommends incorporating the following foods into your diet to help keep breast cancer at bay.

1. Spinach

Spinach’s big, leafy greens contain carotenoids, micronutrients that have been linked to a reduction in breast cancer risk.

“A huge study that looked at over 32,000 women over 20 years showed up to a 28% reduction in breast cancer in those who had a lot of spinach or these big, leafy greens in their diet,” Saphier said on “Fox & Friends.”

2. Garlic

Small studies have shown a decreased risk of breast cancer among those who regularly consume garlic, Saphier said.

Peer-reviewed research has shown that the active compounds in garlic could suppress the growth of cancer and kill cancer cells, although more studies are needed to confirm this.

3. Blueberries

Saphier shared that she eats two handfuls of blueberries every morning to get the benefits of the flavonoids and anthocyanins they contain.

“While you can’t get your risk down to zero, detecting it early gives you the best chance of survival.”

A recent study found that flavonoids could help to prevent breast cancer and improve the effectiveness of cancer treatments.

Antioxidants, which are found in red, blue and purple fruits and veggies, have also been linked to reduced breast cancer risk and recurrence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In a big study of 75,000 women, [blueberries] were shown to decrease the risk of estrogen negative breast cancer — one of the most aggressive types,” Saphier said.

4. Salmon

“I don’t love the taste of fatty fish, but I make salmon about once a week for my family because of the known health benefits,” Saphier shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

She cited a “huge” study of 883,000 women, which found that those who regularly consumed fatty fish had a 14% decreased risk of breast cancer.

5. Turmeric

This common spice has been shown to decrease inflammation and reduce cancer risk, according to Saphier.

“It was also shown in a study with colorectal patients to improve survival when used in combination with traditional cancer treatments, and was also shown to decrease the side effects of cancer treatments,” she said.

“I try to cook with turmeric every single day.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

In addition to making healthy lifestyle choices to reduce risk, Saphier emphasized the importance of early detection in saving lives.

“While you can’t get your risk down to zero, detecting it early with your annual mammograms — or maybe ultrasound or MRI based on your risk — gives you the best chance of survival.”