‘I’m a pharmacist, and I wouldn’t take these 3 vitamin supplements’

There is a variety of guidance about which vitamins and supplements people should take for better health — especially on social media.

Amina Khan, a pharmacist in the U.K. and founder of The Pharmacist Beauty, addressed her nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok about the three supplements she’d never take.

“I think you’re going to be surprised at most of these,” she said in the video, which has nearly one million views.

Read on to find out the three she pinpointed.

1. Gummy vitamins

While gummy vitamins can taste delicious, Khan considers them “basically just a sugar pill,” she said.

“You might as well go have a sweet,” she said. “They are packed with sugar and filler ingredients, and I know so many of you [are] bingeing these.”

Khan warned that gummy supplements can be “very easily over-consumed” and can lead to mineral toxicity.

“Some of these gummies don’t even have enough nutrients in them to have an effect on you,” she added.

2. General multivitamins

A multivitamin is often recommended by general practitioners as a good way to get the daily recommended dose of essential nutrients.

But since multivitamins have a “bit of everything” in them, Khan noted that some of the doses of each vitamin are “so low they hardly have an effect on you.”

Khan added that people most likely don’t need all the vitamins contained in a multivitamin.

3. Vitamins for hair, skin and nails

These types of vitamins have grown in popularity to aid with hair and nail growth, as well as clear skin.

Grouping all three into one pill is “not solution-focused,” according to Khan.

“The most important vitamins in these are often too low to even have an effect on you,” she noted.

Anyone who has questions about taking a vitamin or supplement should consult with a doctor for individualized recommendations.